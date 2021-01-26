Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $60,000.00

Equities analysts expect Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) to report sales of $60,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $20,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $100,000.00. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $30,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $120,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $100,000.00 to $180,000.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $59.57 million, with estimates ranging from $22.91 million to $79.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.98% and a negative net margin of 173,992.23%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bloom Burton cut Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.29.

Shares of NASDAQ AUPH traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.83. 195,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,397,675. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 0.87. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $20.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $36,609,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,620,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,856,000 after buying an additional 166,792 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,226,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,063,000 after buying an additional 50,458 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,889,000 after buying an additional 30,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 37.4% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 451,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,646,000 after buying an additional 122,902 shares in the last quarter. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases in the United States and China. It is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

Further Reading: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.