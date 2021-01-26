Cartesi Reaches Market Cap of $11.67 Million (CTSI)

Cartesi (CURRENCY:CTSI) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. In the last seven days, Cartesi has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Cartesi coin can now be purchased for about $0.0560 or 0.00000176 BTC on popular exchanges. Cartesi has a total market cap of $11.67 million and approximately $2.46 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00052528 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00128109 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00071672 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.27 or 0.00283632 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00069623 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00037551 BTC.

Cartesi Coin Profile

Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 208,629,554 coins. Cartesi’s official website is cartesi.io . The official message board for Cartesi is medium.com/cartesi . Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cartesi Coin Trading

Cartesi can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

