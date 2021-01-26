INO COIN Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $431,968.00 (INO)

INO COIN (CURRENCY:INO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. During the last seven days, INO COIN has traded down 3.6% against the dollar. INO COIN has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and $431,968.00 worth of INO COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One INO COIN coin can currently be bought for $5.63 or 0.00017701 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00070277 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $255.19 or 0.00801836 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00007134 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00048596 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,339.05 or 0.04207445 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00015396 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00017450 BTC.

INO COIN Coin Profile

INO COIN is a coin. INO COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 180,003,180 coins. INO COIN’s official Twitter account is @inocoin2018 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for INO COIN is inocoin.eu . The Reddit community for INO COIN is /r/InoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ino Coin is a decentralized cryptocurrency built on Etherium. Launched in early 2018 by a team based in Malta, Ino Coin was built with the sole mission of helping new businesses with funding raising.After investing in INO, users can reportedly receive smart services products from the projects they support. Ino Coin aims to be the global platform for funding and guiding prospective young blockchain projects to success. It claims to be backed by a team with extensive technical and business skills. It aims to offer a decentralized system for joint decision making between the lead- team, project representatives, and investors and owners of the currency.A project with INO can be started on the INO platform. For additional information, refer to the official INO whitepaper. “

Buying and Selling INO COIN

INO COIN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INO COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INO COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy INO COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

