Brokerages Anticipate Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $361.81 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) to announce sales of $361.81 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vectrus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $363.00 million and the lowest is $360.63 million. Vectrus posted sales of $365.27 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Vectrus will report full-year sales of $1.40 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Vectrus.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Vectrus had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $352.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.01 million.

VEC stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,085. Vectrus has a 52 week low of $28.90 and a 52 week high of $59.24. The stock has a market cap of $623.91 million, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VEC. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vectrus by 21.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 203,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,400,000 after acquiring an additional 35,248 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Vectrus by 271.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vectrus by 69.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Vectrus by 7.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Vectrus by 38.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,678 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the United States (U.S.) government worldwide. The company offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services.

