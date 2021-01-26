$154.28 Million in Sales Expected for ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) will report $154.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for ProPetro’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $155.40 million and the lowest is $152.49 million. ProPetro reported sales of $434.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 64.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that ProPetro will report full-year sales of $786.38 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $772.42 million to $804.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $831.64 million, with estimates ranging from $689.95 million to $999.81 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ProPetro.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. The company had revenue of $133.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.38 million.

Several brokerages have commented on PUMP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of ProPetro from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of ProPetro from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Wolfe Research cut shares of ProPetro from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of ProPetro in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PUMP. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in ProPetro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Resource Management LLC acquired a new position in ProPetro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProPetro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of ProPetro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of ProPetro by 1,076.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 15,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PUMP traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $8.18. 4,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,190,213. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.99. ProPetro has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $11.02. The company has a market cap of $825.47 million, a P/E ratio of -19.63 and a beta of 3.48.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, and drilling services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

