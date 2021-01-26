MEMBERS Trust Co Acquires 1,368 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

MEMBERS Trust Co lifted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,185 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. AT&T comprises approximately 0.1% of MEMBERS Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. MEMBERS Trust Co’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE T opened at $29.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $38.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

T has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.36.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

