AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Hendershot Investments Inc.

Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,851 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $29.11 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $38.82. The stock has a market cap of $207.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.15%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

T has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James upgraded AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp downgraded AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.36.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

