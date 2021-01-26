Beach Point Capital Management LP Invests $5.71 Million in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)

Beach Point Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,689,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,711,000. Invesco Mortgage Capital accounts for about 1.9% of Beach Point Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 4.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,310,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 59,618 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 6.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,272,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,045 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 5,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 2,376.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 48,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 46,332 shares during the last quarter. 51.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IVR traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.02. 193,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,506,457. The stock has a market cap of $729.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.45. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.56 and a fifty-two week high of $15.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.12.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco Mortgage Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 11th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.96%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

In other Invesco Mortgage Capital news, Director James R. Lientz, Jr. sold 10,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.42, for a total transaction of $37,236.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,244.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IVR shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $2.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Invesco Mortgage Capital from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $2.80.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

