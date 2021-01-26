Beach Point Capital Management LP Buys 201,041 Shares of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)

Beach Point Capital Management LP increased its position in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,728,186 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201,041 shares during the period. Diebold Nixdorf accounts for about 6.0% of Beach Point Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Beach Point Capital Management LP’s holdings in Diebold Nixdorf were worth $18,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the third quarter worth $76,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 245.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 12,840 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 124.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 13,447 shares during the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

Shares of NYSE:DBD traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,286. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.71. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $13.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $995.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 3.44.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $995.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.19 million. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 8.62%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. The company operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

