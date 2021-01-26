Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Invests $22.82 Million in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 123,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,815,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter worth about $322,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter worth approximately $469,000. 70.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSGS. Barclays began coverage on Madison Square Garden Sports in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $224.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Madison Square Garden Sports in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Madison Square Garden Sports in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Madison Square Garden Sports from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.00.

Madison Square Garden Sports stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $172.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 783 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,322. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $179.65 and its 200 day moving average is $167.48. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -31.79 and a beta of 1.00. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 52-week low of $140.15 and a 52-week high of $316.39.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $57.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.87 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post -5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

