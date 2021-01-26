Peak Financial Management Inc. Acquires 344 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Peak Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Jentner Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jentner Corp now owns 13,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 9,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHH traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.60. 7,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,223. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.46 and a 200 day moving average of $36.65. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $26.31 and a 1-year high of $48.62.

