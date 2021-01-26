Analysts Anticipate CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Will Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Analysts expect CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for CarGurus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the highest is $0.28. CarGurus reported earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CarGurus will report full-year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CarGurus.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $147.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.93 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 24.71%. CarGurus’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of CarGurus from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of CarGurus from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.08.

In related news, COO Samuel Zales sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total transaction of $261,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 240,365 shares in the company, valued at $7,850,320.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Langley Steinert sold 13,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $273,098.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 728,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,749,859.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 227,398 shares of company stock valued at $5,553,754. 24.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARG. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 24.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 18,225 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CarGurus during the first quarter valued at about $296,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 2,567.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,624 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 265,982.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,443,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 341.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. 79.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CARG stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.80. 6,441 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 758,338. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.01. CarGurus has a 52 week low of $14.25 and a 52 week high of $36.45.

CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

