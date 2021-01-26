Columbus Macro LLC Has $1.36 Million Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Columbus Macro LLC reduced its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of State Street by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,523 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its stake in State Street by 2.5% in the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 17.5% in the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,102 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its position in shares of State Street by 74.2% during the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 1.3% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 14,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on STT. Wolfe Research cut State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on State Street from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on State Street from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.31.

State Street stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $73.01. 15,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,585,500. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.77. The company has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $42.10 and a twelve month high of $81.82.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.13. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.71%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

