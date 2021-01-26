Columbus Macro LLC Sells 1,627 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Columbus Macro LLC decreased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,627 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. 92.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Omnicom Group stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,789,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.40. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.50 and a 52-week high of $80.25.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 36.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.90%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on OMC shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Evercore ISI raised Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.78.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

