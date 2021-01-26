VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) Shares Sold by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC trimmed its holdings in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,723,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,058,000. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 124,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,898 shares during the period. Sontag Advisory LLC increased its position in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 162.6% during the third quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 7,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHF RG Capital Inc. increased its position in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 36.2% during the third quarter. BHF RG Capital Inc. now owns 14,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BBH traded up $2.94 on Tuesday, hitting $190.21. The stock had a trading volume of 10,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,234. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $175.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.69. VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $112.03 and a 1-year high of $190.32.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.608 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This is a boost from VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.42. This represents a yield of 0.35%.

About VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

