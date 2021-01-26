Property Solutions Acquisition (NASDAQ:PSAC) Shares Gap Up to $11.42

Shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PSAC) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.42, but opened at $13.40. Property Solutions Acquisition shares last traded at $12.78, with a volume of 88,267 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.48.

Get Property Solutions Acquisition alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in Property Solutions Acquisition in the third quarter worth $33,713,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,003,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,905,000. Omni Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $3,483,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Property Solutions Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,452,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.81% of the company’s stock.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. intends to enter a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses that service the real estate industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Property Solutions Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Property Solutions Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.