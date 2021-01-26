Excalibur Management Corp Buys New Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Excalibur Management Corp bought a new stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 125,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,983 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 13,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 207,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,886,000 after acquiring an additional 9,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Chubb by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 131,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,195,000 after acquiring an additional 32,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $152.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $68.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $153.45 and its 200-day moving average is $135.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $87.35 and a 52 week high of $167.74.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.54 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 30.86%.

Chubb announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Chubb from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.72.

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 132,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total transaction of $19,724,545.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 814,578 shares in the company, valued at $121,258,081.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.87, for a total transaction of $143,972.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,390,130.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,683 shares of company stock worth $27,794,915 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Featured Article: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.