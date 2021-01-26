Cordasco Financial Network Increases Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 29.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KO. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 47.6% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 68,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 22,026 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 383,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,924,000 after buying an additional 14,225 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 23,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.4% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on KO. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.39.

Shares of KO stock opened at $48.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $60.13. The firm has a market cap of $209.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

In other The Coca-Cola news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total value of $5,265,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,702,017.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.