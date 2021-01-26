Bristlecone Advisors LLC Sells 626 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC lowered its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 2.4% during the second quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth approximately $1,658,000. Modus Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 4,049.1% during the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH increased its position in shares of Chevron by 3.4% during the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 217,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,694,000 after acquiring an additional 7,185 shares during the period. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 3.3% during the third quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 12,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,504,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVX. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, October 30th. Truist Securiti cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.88.

NYSE CVX opened at $90.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $169.74 billion, a PE ratio of -14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.43 and a 200 day moving average of $83.38. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $112.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $24.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.34 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The company’s revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

