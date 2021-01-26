Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS.

KMB stock opened at $136.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $133.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.53. Kimberly-Clark has a 1 year low of $110.66 and a 1 year high of $160.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Robert W. Decherd bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $132.67 per share, with a total value of $398,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,427,065.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KMB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kimberly-Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.40.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

