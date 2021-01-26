Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Acquires 2,519 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth $99,454,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,343,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,384,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,731 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Chevron by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,688,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,879,000 after acquiring an additional 716,664 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Chevron by 5,030.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 709,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,084,000 after acquiring an additional 695,666 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Chevron by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,964,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,293,455,000 after acquiring an additional 328,678 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,807.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.88.

NYSE:CVX opened at $90.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $169.74 billion, a PE ratio of -14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $112.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.38.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $24.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

