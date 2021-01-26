KAMES CAPITAL plc Has $3.52 Million Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

KAMES CAPITAL plc lowered its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 64,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,394 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $3,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 62.3% in the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 24,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Guggenheim downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC cut their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.39.

In related news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total value of $5,265,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,702,017.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola stock opened at $48.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.20. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $60.13. The company has a market capitalization of $209.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

