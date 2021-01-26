Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 7.75-8.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.906-20.288 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.54 billion.Kimberly-Clark also updated its FY21 guidance to $7.75-8.00 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $136.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $46.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.53. Kimberly-Clark has a one year low of $110.66 and a one year high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

KMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $167.00 price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a buy rating and a $181.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $156.40.

In related news, Director Robert W. Decherd purchased 3,000 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $132.67 per share, for a total transaction of $398,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 48,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,427,065.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

