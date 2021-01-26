Columbus Macro LLC Sells 847 Shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

Columbus Macro LLC trimmed its stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 847 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 43.2% during the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 86,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after buying an additional 26,084 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 101,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after buying an additional 18,185 shares in the last quarter. DeGreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. DeGreen Capital Management LLC now owns 403,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,559,000 after buying an additional 15,902 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,445,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,632,000 after acquiring an additional 129,943 shares in the last quarter.

Get IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:MNA traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.31. 635,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,989. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a one year low of $26.21 and a one year high of $36.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.19.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA).

Receive News & Ratings for IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.