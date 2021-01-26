Columbus Macro LLC Sells 847 Shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

Columbus Macro LLC lessened its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 847 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 179.7% in the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 145,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,857,000 after acquiring an additional 93,613 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,813 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. increased its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 1,111,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,055,000 after purchasing an additional 6,486 shares in the last quarter. Palladiem LLC bought a new position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,008,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,000.

Get IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF alerts:

Shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.31. The company had a trading volume of 635,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,989. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 52-week low of $26.21 and a 52-week high of $36.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.66 and a 200 day moving average of $33.19.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA).

Receive News & Ratings for IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.