Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 85,340 Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 85,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,000. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BCS Wealth Management grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 550,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,673,000 after acquiring an additional 94,791 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Blossom Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $354,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCL remained flat at $$21.17 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 419,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,937. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $17.15 and a twelve month high of $21.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.31.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st.

