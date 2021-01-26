1,500 Shares in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Bought by Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in ResMed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ResMed from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.83.

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.70, for a total transaction of $546,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,001,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total value of $199,662.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,682,461.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,020 shares of company stock worth $5,275,393. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RMD traded up $0.82 on Tuesday, hitting $222.50. 2,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,769. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.85 and a fifty-two week high of $224.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $213.20 and its 200 day moving average is $195.01.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.29. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 22.45%. The business had revenue of $751.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

