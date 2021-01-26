Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial goods maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nidec had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 8.32%.

NJDCY opened at $36.60 on Tuesday. Nidec has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $36.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Nidec alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NJDCY. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Nidec in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nidec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

NIDEC CORP. engages in the development, manufacturing, and sales of small precision, automotive, commercial and industrial motors, motors for machinery, electronic and optical components, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Nidec, Nidec Electronics Thailand, Nidec Singapore, Nidec Hong Kong, Nidec Sankyo, Nidec Copal, Nidec Techno Motor, Nidec Motor, Nidec Motors and Actuators, and Others.

Featured Article: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Nidec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nidec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.