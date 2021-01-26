Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $21.01

Shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.01 and last traded at $13.74, with a volume of 1385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.62.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NLTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Neoleukin Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.22.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.31. The company has a market capitalization of $578.70 million, a PE ratio of -20.95 and a beta of 1.09.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. Research analysts forecast that Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 194.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $141,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX)

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

