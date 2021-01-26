Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Announces Earnings Results

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.94), Fidelity Earnings reports. Cadence Bancorporation had a negative net margin of 40.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CADE opened at $19.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.13. Cadence Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $4.63 and a 12-month high of $21.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Cadence Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 17.44%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CADE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cadence Bancorporation from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cadence Bancorporation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.79.

In other news, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $290,400.00. Company insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

