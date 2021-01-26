Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) Hits New 52-Week High at $16.62

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.62 and last traded at $16.29, with a volume of 681 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.24.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Mission Produce in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on Mission Produce in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Mission Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Mission Produce in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Mission Produce in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Mission Produce presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.43.

Get Mission Produce alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.17.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.15. Analysts expect that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mission Produce stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

About Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO)

Mission Produce, Inc sources, produces, packs, distributes, and markets avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

Read More: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Mission Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mission Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.