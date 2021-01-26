Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) Shares Gap Up to $1.45

Shares of Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.45, but opened at $1.86. Phunware shares last traded at $2.14, with a volume of 861,081 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phunware from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.16 million, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 12.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.13 and a 200-day moving average of $1.04.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. Phunware had a negative net margin of 186.72% and a negative return on equity of 5,811.09%. As a group, research analysts expect that Phunware, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHUN. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Phunware by 6,293.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 58,400 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phunware in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Phunware by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 16,253 shares in the last quarter. 4.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN)

Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides multiscreen-as-a-service (MaaS) enterprise cloud platform for mobile devices worldwide. Its platform enables brands to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios. The company offers platforms as software-as-a-service, application transactions media, and data licensing.

