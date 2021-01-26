Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $142.71 Million

Analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) will report sales of $142.71 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $156.94 million and the lowest is $123.95 million. Sarepta Therapeutics posted sales of $100.11 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 42.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will report full year sales of $655.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $539.20 million to $1.21 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $681.97 million, with estimates ranging from $552.87 million to $813.52 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sarepta Therapeutics.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.61). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.62% and a negative net margin of 121.30%. The firm had revenue of $143.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SRPT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James lowered shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $182.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $223.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $213.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.38.

Shares of SRPT traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.50. The stock had a trading volume of 9,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,018,029. The company’s fifty day moving average is $141.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 5.56. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $78.06 and a 52 week high of $181.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 2.01.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, insider Joseph Bratica sold 1,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $183,975.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRPT. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 346.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,605,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $365,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,091 shares during the period. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,618,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 438.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 149,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,847,000 after acquiring an additional 121,540 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 308,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,364,000 after acquiring an additional 85,003 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

