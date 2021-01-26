extraDNA Hits One Day Volume of $123,402.00 (XDNA)

extraDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. extraDNA has a market cap of $372,540.04 and approximately $123,402.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, extraDNA has traded 33.1% higher against the dollar. One extraDNA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,636.85 or 0.99449672 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00023751 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $102.91 or 0.00323487 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $216.12 or 0.00679381 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.46 or 0.00174326 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002510 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002014 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00031436 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 38.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00033366 BTC.

extraDNA Profile

extraDNA is a PoW/PoS token that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,100,000,000 tokens. extraDNA’s official message board is medium.com/@xHumanity . extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for extraDNA is xhumanity.org

Buying and Selling extraDNA

extraDNA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as extraDNA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire extraDNA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase extraDNA using one of the exchanges listed above.

