Reserve Rights 24 Hour Volume Hits $224.00 Million (RSR)

Reserve Rights (CURRENCY:RSR) traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. Reserve Rights has a total market cap of $333.20 million and approximately $224.00 million worth of Reserve Rights was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Reserve Rights has traded 23.8% lower against the US dollar. One Reserve Rights coin can now be bought for about $0.0356 or 0.00000112 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00070177 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $256.29 or 0.00805626 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00007104 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00048556 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,341.74 or 0.04217716 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00015390 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00017430 BTC.

About Reserve Rights

RSR is a coin. Its genesis date was May 17th, 2019. Reserve Rights’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,349,999,000 coins. Reserve Rights’ official website is reserve.org . Reserve Rights’ official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Reserve Protocol is a blockchain based stablecoin that enables people to protect and use their money globally. It's designed to help protect people against hyperinflation. “

Buying and Selling Reserve Rights

