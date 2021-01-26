Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 291,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,760 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.69% of Health Catalyst worth $12,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,104,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,086,000 after purchasing an additional 118,965 shares during the last quarter. Nepsis Inc. raised its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 200,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,734,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 124.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 44,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 24,553 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,300,000. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,437,000. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

In related news, Director Timothy G. Ferris sold 2,333 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $90,403.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 3,500 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.98, for a total transaction of $167,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 68,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,264,847.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 236,246 shares of company stock worth $9,544,024 in the last three months. 22.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Health Catalyst has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.07.

Shares of NASDAQ HCAT traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.96. 324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,807. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.54 and a beta of 0.62. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.48 and a twelve month high of $52.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $47.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.59 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 48.17% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. Research analysts expect that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.