Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 437,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned 4.34% of Omega Flex worth $63,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Flex during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 546.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Flex during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Flex during the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omega Flex stock traded up $3.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $153.95. The company had a trading volume of 10,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,860. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.06 and a beta of 0.51. Omega Flex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.38 and a 12-month high of $183.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th.

In related news, Director Derek Glanvill sold 742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total value of $111,611.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

About Omega Flex

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in the United States and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

