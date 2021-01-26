Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for STMicroelectronics (STM)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for STMicroelectronics (NYSE: STM):

1/14/2021 – STMicroelectronics had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/13/2021 – STMicroelectronics was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

1/12/2021 – STMicroelectronics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/12/2021 – STMicroelectronics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.

1/8/2021 – STMicroelectronics had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/8/2021 – STMicroelectronics was upgraded by analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/6/2021 – STMicroelectronics had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $41.00 to $46.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/11/2020 – STMicroelectronics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.

12/10/2020 – STMicroelectronics had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

12/10/2020 – STMicroelectronics was downgraded by analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

12/10/2020 – STMicroelectronics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

12/9/2020 – STMicroelectronics had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

STMicroelectronics stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.98. The company had a trading volume of 50,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,849,844. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.23 and its 200-day moving average is $33.54. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $14.67 and a fifty-two week high of $41.99.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 121.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,010 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

