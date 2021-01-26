iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc.

Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resource Planning Group acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $409,000. ONE Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $18,299,000. Fullen Financial Group acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $334,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 40,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,678,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 26.1% during the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 7,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $385.84 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.28 and a fifty-two week high of $386.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $374.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $349.93.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

