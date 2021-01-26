K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO) (KBL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on February 12th

K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO) (TSE:KBL) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of TSE:KBL opened at C$37.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$398.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$38.43 and a 200 day moving average price of C$32.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.47. K-Bro Linen Inc. has a twelve month low of C$23.73 and a twelve month high of C$46.44.

K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO) (TSE:KBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.30. The business had revenue of C$51.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$49.90 million. Analysts anticipate that K-Bro Linen Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

KBL has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO) from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James cut shares of K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO) from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$39.33.

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

