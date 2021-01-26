$1.65 Billion in Sales Expected for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) will announce $1.65 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.67 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.64 billion. Citizens Financial Group posted sales of $1.66 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, April 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will report full-year sales of $6.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.46 billion to $6.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.33 billion to $6.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Citizens Financial Group.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CFG shares. Barclays upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.73.

Shares of NYSE CFG traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.54. 114,419 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,927,713. Citizens Financial Group has a 52-week low of $14.12 and a 52-week high of $41.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.07 and a 200-day moving average of $29.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 20th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $424,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,606.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFG. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 20,292.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,226,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210,320 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,063,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943,818 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,843,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $577,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707,431 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,082,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $423,307,000 after acquiring an additional 627,520 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,151,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,113,000 after acquiring an additional 355,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

