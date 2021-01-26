Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stock Holdings Lowered by OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A lowered its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,957,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,015,000 after buying an additional 41,706 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 42,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 883,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,254,000 after buying an additional 226,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

MRK stock opened at $81.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $65.25 and a one year high of $89.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.38.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 50.10%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MRK. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Truist began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, December 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

