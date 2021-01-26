Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD Decreases Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD cut its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,139,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,597,000 after buying an additional 2,882,982 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,609,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,888,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,431,000 after acquiring an additional 996,562 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 2,934,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,382,000 after acquiring an additional 895,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,960,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,635,000 after acquiring an additional 845,000 shares during the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $81.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.25 and a 52 week high of $89.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.38.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The company had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.10%.

MRK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, December 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.36.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

