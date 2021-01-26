$0.41 EPS Expected for nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) will announce $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for nVent Electric’s earnings. nVent Electric reported earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that nVent Electric will report full-year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow nVent Electric.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. nVent Electric had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $509.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NVT shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

In other nVent Electric news, Director Jerry W. Burris sold 4,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $92,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,922 shares in the company, valued at $768,284. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,847,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,967,000 after buying an additional 179,085 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 24.0% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,923,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,024,000 after acquiring an additional 371,964 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in nVent Electric by 70.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,657,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,324,000 after purchasing an additional 683,534 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 4.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,651,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,211,000 after buying an additional 65,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 23.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,421,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,154,000 after buying an additional 271,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVT traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.07. 35,985 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,318,680. nVent Electric has a 52-week low of $10.53 and a 52-week high of $28.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -80.38 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.64 and its 200-day moving average is $20.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.33%.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

