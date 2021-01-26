Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 803 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Ballentine Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 803 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,571,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,115,354,000 after purchasing an additional 696,521 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 10.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,879,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,179,573,000 after buying an additional 476,541 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in American Tower by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,973,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $960,460,000 after buying an additional 329,912 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Tower by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,846,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $929,877,000 after acquiring an additional 35,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in American Tower by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,704,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $653,800,000 after acquiring an additional 36,061 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $348,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,458,032. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $70,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at $3,772,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,948 shares of company stock worth $1,119,029. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMT opened at $227.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.35. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $174.32 and a 1-year high of $272.20. The stock has a market cap of $101.06 billion, a PE ratio of 53.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 62.61%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.73.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

