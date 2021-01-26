Credit Suisse Group Raises Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Price Target to $25.00

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $21.50 to $25.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.73% from the company’s previous close.

SLB has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Schlumberger from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.28.

Shares of SLB stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.87. 57,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,040,910. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $33.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.48. Schlumberger has a fifty-two week low of $11.87 and a fifty-two week high of $35.66.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ashok Belani sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total transaction of $325,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 267,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,802,378.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Saul R. Laureles sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total value of $109,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,874.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,981 shares of company stock valued at $500,391. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lathrop Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 234,919 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,128,000 after purchasing an additional 81,525 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 294.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,118,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,412,000 after acquiring an additional 835,036 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,156,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 50,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

