Hennessy Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,000 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $4,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 22,590 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 15,983 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.7% in the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,671 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 12,090 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $42.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.09. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $61.83. The company has a market cap of $45.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.68, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COP. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.28.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe and North Africa; Asia Pacific and Middle East; Other International; and Corporate & Other.

Featured Story: What is the balance sheet?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.