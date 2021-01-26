Cambridge Advisors Inc. Sells 125 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,793 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Bath Savings Trust Co bought a new position in Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Facebook by 886.3% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,918 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its holdings in Facebook by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 62,757 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $16,436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Facebook by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 25,158 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Facebook by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,062 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,118 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.02, for a total transaction of $3,620,830.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 55,869 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.79, for a total transaction of $15,408,111.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,342,137 shares of company stock valued at $365,637,255 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on FB. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $306.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $278.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $791.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.73. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.