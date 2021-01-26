Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) to Announce $0.64 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) to post $0.64 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Stericycle’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.72. Stericycle reported earnings per share of $0.72 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Stericycle will report full year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.38. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.89. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Stericycle.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.11. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 11.53% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $636.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Stericycle’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SRCL. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Stericycle from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.63.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Stericycle by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Stericycle by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Stericycle during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Stericycle by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stericycle during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000.

SRCL traded down $1.32 on Thursday, reaching $67.71. The company had a trading volume of 591 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,823. Stericycle has a 1 year low of $38.45 and a 1 year high of $79.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of -19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.75.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America RWCS; International RWCS; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

Further Reading: How analysts view the yield curve



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stericycle (SRCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.