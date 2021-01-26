PFG Advisors Sells 50 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

PFG Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,640 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in MSCI were worth $2,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 35,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,041,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter worth about $22,127,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,734,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at about $24,177,000. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in MSCI in the third quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSCI. Atlantic Securities downgraded MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Barclays upped their target price on MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MSCI from $391.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on MSCI in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $416.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MSCI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.44.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total value of $945,600.00. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $395,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,279 shares in the company, valued at $11,170,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock worth $2,401,025 over the last ninety days. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MSCI stock traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $401.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,880. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.31 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $431.31 and a 200 day moving average of $385.40. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $218.65 and a 52-week high of $455.81.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $425.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.48 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, broker-dealer structured products, and asset allocation.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.